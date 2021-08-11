Advertisement

Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Julia Griffith

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WDTV has partnered with local businesses to award seven $500 scholarships to members of local high school classes of 2020.

Bridgeport High honor student Julia Griffith is the latest recipient. Julia plans to go to WVU to major in interior architecture with hopes of becoming an interior designer. She received her check from program sponsor Buffalo Wild Wings and says she the extra funds will be useful as she starts her time in college.

Julia said, “I’ll be using this money to buy books and do all of those types of school fees. Really appreciative.”

J-Mike asked, “These kids come in here every Friday night, heck, every night. Why not give back to them?”

