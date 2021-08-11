Advertisement

Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Keemo Summers

Senior Spotlight Scholarship winner: Keemo Summers
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WDTV has partnered with local businesses to award seven $500 scholarships to members of local high school classes of 2020.

Another check presentation took place Monday afternoon at Bridgeport Physical Therapy. Bridgeport High’s Keemo Summers accepted his check from Jack Spatafore. Keemo plans to attend Fairmont State University to major in biology with hopes of becoming a surgeon. He will also be on the wrestling team.

He says he will put the money to good use. “It means a lot. It’s going to help me get all my stuff that I need for the beginning of college like a computer, calculator, stuff like that,” said Keemo.

Jack said, “I heard he’s got some great aspirations with college and staying in the medical field, hopefully. Excited to see how he develops. He’s going to be a special kid to follow.”

