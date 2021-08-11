Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Viatris, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, announced on Wednesday discussion of a potential transfer and ownership of the site to West Virginia University or one of its associated entities.

Viatris Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury stated that if executed, this move could create job opportunities for the area.

He said, “Given the present landscape, when thinking about responsible new stewards for the site, as well as its strategic location, future potential uses, and the possibility for job creation opportunities in the short, medium and long term for Morgantown and its surrounding areas, we determined that pursuing formal discussions at this time with WVU and its affiliates is the absolute right next step to consider. This is especially true given that we remain and intend to continue to remain a significant employer in Morgantown, including at our world-class global center of excellence for Research and Development.”

Viatris announced in a press release, the company remains open to any new expressions of interest.

