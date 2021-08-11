Advertisement

West Virginia State Fair starts 10-day run on Thursday

State Officials say it’s the states largest agriculture event of the year.
State Officials say it’s the states largest agriculture event of the year.(station)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Fair opens this week after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 21 in Lewisburg. The event was canceled last year.

Fair officials, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, recommend that visitors wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Some buildings may have capacity limits and mask mandates. Increased sanitization efforts will be implemented across the property, the fair said in a news release.

“While we can’t wait to get back to business, we ask that all fairgoers please be courteous of one-another while attending our event,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We know that COVID-19 is still a very valid concern and we want everyone to be safe while visiting the State Fair.”

Nelly opens the concert series on Thursday. Fireworks are planned for Saturday and again on Aug. 21. Free entertainment and demonstrations are lined up, along with livestock exhibits and shows daily.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Price
Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Bradley Jason Young
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
An Open Letter from West Virginia Health Organizations Urging West Virginia Schools to...
West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements

Latest News

Monongalia County Schools
Monongalia County Schools students, staff required to wear masks indoors
A split Senate moved forward the frame work for a multi-trillion dollar budget Wed. morning
Manchin expresses concerns over Senate Dems. $3.5-$4.7 trillion budget; Capito votes against
United Way Wednesday 8 11 2021
United Way Wednesday 8 11 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 11 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 11 2021