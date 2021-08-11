Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman in Kingwood, police say.

At approximately 8 pm on Tuesday, officers with the West Virginia State Police were called to a home on Pleasantdale Road for an altercation involving a firearm.

While on scene, officers arrested 36-year-old David A. Wilhelm for second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Stephanie Weis, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.

The Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police is investigating.

Wilhelm is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

