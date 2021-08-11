Advertisement

Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested

David A. Wilhelm
David A. Wilhelm(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman in Kingwood, police say.

At approximately 8 pm on Tuesday, officers with the West Virginia State Police were called to a home on Pleasantdale Road for an altercation involving a firearm.

While on scene, officers arrested 36-year-old David A. Wilhelm for second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Stephanie Weis, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.

The Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police is investigating.

Wilhelm is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Price
Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Bradley Jason Young
Lewis County man charged with arson to his own home
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
Fire at West Virginia Wesleyan College Maintenance Building
An Open Letter from West Virginia Health Organizations Urging West Virginia Schools to...
West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements

Latest News

Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
George Junior King
Man arrested for allegedly shooting man with shotgun in Webster County
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge