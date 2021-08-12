Anna Hamelin’s MiddayForecast | August 12th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Most of the lower elevation counties sit under a heat advisory for the day today, as temperatures climb to the mid-90s and could feel 5 to 10 degrees warmer than actual values. In the afternoon, heat index values could reach over 100 degrees, making it a very warm day. Keep your plans indoors today, and never leave children or pets in a vehicle. A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive late in the evening, bringing isolated thunderstorms and downpours through the area.

Tomorrow, temperatures will still remain around 90 degrees, and we have a chance for rain and storms again. They begin around 10 in the morning and continue through lunchtime, with a break in the afternoon before more storms arrive in time for dinner. Headed into Saturday, a front moves through the area, dropping temperatures to about 80 degrees, although a chance for rain and storms will still persist in the afternoon.

Sunday’s weather will be quite similar, with highs right around 80 degrees and a chance for rain and storms through the day. The moisture will stick around for the start of next week, so Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s as well as a chance for scattered rain and storms.

Today: Heat advisories through the day, with nighttime storms. High: 93.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay mostly dry. Low: 74.

Friday: Scattered rain and storms continue through the day. High: 91.

Saturday: A massive drop in temperatures as a new front moves in. High: 79.

