Barbour County Sheriff’s Department postpones Safety Fair
Officials hope to reschedule event at a later date.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is postponing their annual Safety Fair.
The event, originally set for August 14, is postponed due to the issue of the rising number of the delta variant.
Sheriff Brett Carpenter says the department will hopefully be able to reschedule the event at a later date.
