Broadband consultants discuss connection plan with Mon County leaders.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County community leaders held a meeting with broadband consultants this evening.

They discussed the broadband connection plan to see how it was going and what could be done to continue it.

Broadband consultants said they mapped out how the county’s Internet infrastructure was laid out.

They also surveyed the county to see how many people wanted to sign up for the new service. They discovered that a large number of people wanted to sign up for it.

Jessica Fowler said the timeline for the project depended on a lot of things, but that it would be a while before it was finished.

“In a perfect world, if things ran somewhat perfectly for you all,” Jessica Fowler, of Lit Communities, explained, “I would hope within three years, you would have last-mile service for somebody, at least to some portion of Mon County. I hope by 5 years, we could have everybody up and running, and possibly earlier than that.”

The consultants also said that county officials could further help with the plan by pushing the survey to see how many others want the new service.

