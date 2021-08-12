Advertisement

Brown making a name for himself as a Mountaineer after strong 2020 season

Amassed 1,010 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns last year
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Leddie Brown has been a Mountaineer for three seasons, going on four.

After last season’s successes - over 1,000 rushing yards to name one - he is becoming a household name for WVU fans.

Brown has continued to improve over the summer and into fall camp in order to perform at his best.

