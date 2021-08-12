Buckhannon-Upshur armed with new head coach and newfound determination
Led by new head coach Zach Davis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers have only won two games in the past two years, so they know it’s time for a change.
New head coach Zach Davis likes the group of kids he has and is looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish.
The B-U senior class is helping the rest of the team find their grit and determination, something that will help them win this fall.
