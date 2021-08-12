Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur armed with new head coach and newfound determination

Led by new head coach Zach Davis
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers have only won two games in the past two years, so they know it’s time for a change.

New head coach Zach Davis likes the group of kids he has and is looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish.

The B-U senior class is helping the rest of the team find their grit and determination, something that will help them win this fall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants

Latest News

Leddie Brown
Brown making a name for himself as a Mountaineer after strong 2020 season
Glenville State football
Glenville State 2021 team hoping to channel 2019 style
West Virginia Wesleyan men's basketball
Patella steps down as WV Wesleyan men’s basketball head coach
Fairmont Senior football
Fairmont Senior gearing up to run it back