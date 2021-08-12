City of Morgantown continues litigation with firefighters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown and its firefighters are continuing litigation after a mediation attempt fails.

According to a release from Teresa Toriseva, attorney for IAFF Local 313, The city has been underpaying their professional firefighters for decades.

She says, “The city chooses to continue to litigate with its firefighters rather than pay them when it’s clear the city was paying firefighters wrong.”

The city corrected firefighter holiday pay in Feb. 2020 after being sued. In accordance with the law, paid holiday leave was doubled to 24 hours for every firefighter.

The release says firefighters can return to court on Sept. 16 and continue to fight for their back-pay. Toriseva noted that other local cities including Fairmont and Clarksburg have gone through similar disputes without litigations.

Communications Director for the city of Morgantown, Andrew Stacey, says “The city does not comment on current litigation.”

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

