Advertisement

City of Morgantown continues litigation with firefighters

The release says firefighters can return to court on Sept. 16 and continue to fight for their back-pay.
Pictured is Morgantown fire truck
Pictured is Morgantown fire truck(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown and its firefighters are continuing litigation after a mediation attempt fails.

According to a release from Teresa Toriseva, attorney for IAFF Local 313, The city has been underpaying their professional firefighters for decades.

She says, “The city chooses to continue to litigate with its firefighters rather than pay them when it’s clear the city was paying firefighters wrong.”

The city corrected firefighter holiday pay in Feb. 2020 after being sued. In accordance with the law, paid holiday leave was doubled to 24 hours for every firefighter.

The release says firefighters can return to court on Sept. 16 and continue to fight for their back-pay. Toriseva noted that other local cities including Fairmont and Clarksburg have gone through similar disputes without litigations.

Communications Director for the city of Morgantown, Andrew Stacey, says “The city does not comment on current litigation.”

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants

Latest News

Barbour County Sheriff's Office postpones Safety Fair
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department postpones Safety Fair
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 12 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 12 2021 12 PM
COVID-19 W.Va. | Delta cases increase, 6 counties in red on alert map
Gregory Smouse of Tunnelton
Preston County man facing charges after Molotov cocktail thrown at car