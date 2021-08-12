Former Anmoore clerks appear in court for restitution hearing

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Anmoore town clerks Amy Sue Stephens and Linda Denise Vanscoy appeared in court for a restitution hearing Thursday morning.

During that hearing, the state presented evidence requesting that the women pay the town of Anmoore the full amount of restitution that the state’s auditor’s office determined was embezzled.

No decision was made.

Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano says neither women admitted to embezzling the full amount of $145,385.54.

“Hence the reason and necessity for the restitution hearing today. The state put on an expert through the auditor’s office to show the amount that the state believes is owed to the city of Anmoore joint and severally through Ms. Stephens and Ms. Vanscoy,” said Romano.

But both women did plead guilty to embezzling some funds while employed as utility clerks.

Both of the defendant’s attorneys also presented evidence rebutting what the state showed.

The defense called an expert witness who testified on the methodology used by the state auditor arguing that the amount from the state auditor’s office is more than the women are responsible for.

There could be an answer soon.

“The judge ultimately will return in order determining the amount of restitution that each woman owes.”

Judge Bedell asked counsel for specific orders with findings, fact and conclusions of the law and accompanying legal documents by September 1st.

