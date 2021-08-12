Advertisement

Glenville State 2021 team hoping to channel 2019 style

Head coach Mike Kellar hopes Pioneers play “unselfishly” like squad of two years ago
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pioneers head into the 2021 season after an odd spring season affected by COVID-19, but they’re ready to see what they can do.

Head coach Mike Kellar has encouraged players to play unselfishly like the 2019 team... and understand situational football as they did.

Glenville State opens the season on Sept. 9 against Concord.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants

Latest News

Leddie Brown
Brown making a name for himself as a Mountaineer after strong 2020 season
Buckhannon-Upshur football
Buckhannon-Upshur armed with new head coach and newfound determination
West Virginia Wesleyan men's basketball
Patella steps down as WV Wesleyan men’s basketball head coach
Fairmont Senior football
Fairmont Senior gearing up to run it back