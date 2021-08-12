Glenville State 2021 team hoping to channel 2019 style

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pioneers head into the 2021 season after an odd spring season affected by COVID-19, but they’re ready to see what they can do.

Head coach Mike Kellar has encouraged players to play unselfishly like the 2019 team... and understand situational football as they did.

Glenville State opens the season on Sept. 9 against Concord.

