Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 12, 2021

Heat continues tomorrow, then we get a break!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! I hope everyone has been safe in this heat and taken precautions during the peak heating this afternoon. It will be a similar day tomorrow to please plan your day accordingly. By 3 pm today, everyone in the midlands and lowlands was at 90F and above. Glenville was registering 95F and Buckhannon was at 94F. Heat index values at 3 pm were also well up there, with 103F for Weston and 101F for Fairmont. The National Weather Service is keeping our Heat Advisory in effect till 8 pm this evening. After that, we are possibly looking for some showers and thunderstorms to move into the area. While the cool-off will be nice, those storms could bring with them damaging, gusty winds and hail. Those active storms should stick around till around 3 am. Then for Friday, we will be seeing another hot day, with temperatures only slightly lower than what we had today. High heat index values will again be the big concern during the afternoon. Isolated showers may be around during the afternoon. Please remember that if you do need to walk your pets during the heat of the afternoon, sidewalks and blacktop roads can be dangerously high with concrete as high as 130F and asphalt as high as high as 140F. Animal paws can burn in just 5 minutes with a temperature of 120F. Try to keep your pets on the grass.

As we look to the weekend, we’ll get a nice reprieve from the heat as a frontal boundary slides south of us. Unfortunately with that boundary, we’ll likely see an increased chance of showers and possible storms most of the day. Sunday remains milder but the chance of showers and thunderstorms diminishes a bit.

Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms: Low: 71

Friday: Hot with an isolated chance of showers: High 92

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 79

Sunday: showers: High 82

