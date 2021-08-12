Advertisement

Marion County Chamber of Commerce holds annual awards dinner

Awards dinner for MCCC.
Awards dinner for MCCC.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards dinner at Fairmont State University. They hold the event to celebrate the accomplishments of Marion County businesses over the past year.

The event began with a reception followed by dinner and the award presentation.

Senator Joe Manchin was also at the event as the keynote speaker.

President of the chamber Tina Shaw said, she was glad they were finally able to get together again.

“The pandemic taught us a lot, but it proved to me Marion County is resilient. We were able to find unique ways to keep the ball rolling all through it,”she added.

All award winners got their photo taken with Manchin as well.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
Joshua Price
Judge refuses bond for man accused of Grafton murder
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes
Winners announced in final “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Senator Manchin visits for annual Chamber of Commerce awards dinner in Marion County.
Senator Manchin shares concern with new budget plan
Broadband consultants discuss connection plan with Mon County leaders.
Broadband consultants show connection plan is underway to Mon County leaders
Masks back in Mon County
Pet Helpers: Bruce
Pet Helpers: Bruce