Marion County Chamber of Commerce holds annual awards dinner

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards dinner at Fairmont State University. They hold the event to celebrate the accomplishments of Marion County businesses over the past year.

The event began with a reception followed by dinner and the award presentation.

Senator Joe Manchin was also at the event as the keynote speaker.

President of the chamber Tina Shaw said, she was glad they were finally able to get together again.

“The pandemic taught us a lot, but it proved to me Marion County is resilient. We were able to find unique ways to keep the ball rolling all through it,”she added.

All award winners got their photo taken with Manchin as well.

