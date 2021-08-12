Preston County man facing charges after Molotov cocktail thrown at car

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man is facing multiple charges after Kingwood Police investigated an incident in which a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car.

On August 7, a sports red two-door Chevy Cobalt was caught on a security camera pulling up next to a 2003 Mustang that was parked in front of a residence on Sisler Street in Kingwood. According to the criminal complaint, the passenger of the Cobalt is seen throwing a flaming Molotov cocktail out the passenger side window, hitting the Mustang’s passenger side door. Police say the car is then seen speeding down the street towards Beverly Street.

The Kingwood Police Department posted photos of the Cobalt on their Facebook Page on Saturday, asking the public for help in the investigation. The police department says they received dozens of anonymous tips by Monday. Several of those tips said the Cobalt in the video belonged to Greg Smouse of Tunnelton, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say they spoke with Smouse’s father, who had sold the car to him. According to court documents, police showed Smouse’s father the photo of the car at the scene, and his father told police it was Smouse’s car.

Smouse is being charged with arson in the fourth degree, criminal use of a destructive device, explosive material of incendiary device, and conspiracy.

