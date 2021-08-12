Advertisement

Senator Manchin shares concern with new budget plan

Senator Manchin visits for annual Chamber of Commerce awards dinner in Marion County.
Senator Manchin visits for annual Chamber of Commerce awards dinner in Marion County.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin made a trip home to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner.

Before the event Manching spoke with us about what’s going on in Washington D.C.

Recently, the Senate and House of Representatives passed a new infrastructure bill.

Manchin refereed to this as deferred maintenance to improve bridges, roads, internet, railroads and airports.

The Senate passed a budget plan August 11 that would add another $3.5 trillion to the national debt.

Manchin was skeptical of this legislation.

“When you go to bed at night. I guarantee tomorrow morning we will be $4 billion more in debt. That’s seven days a week, holidays, and vacations. It’s all the same. We’ve got to stop that. We’ve got to reverse that trend,” he said.

Manchin added while they were in recess, he planned to spend his time traveling the state to speak with members of the community.

