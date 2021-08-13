Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 13th, 2021

Record heat!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple of western counties sit under a heat advisory for the day today once again, as temperatures climb back into the low 90s and could feel 5 to 10 degrees warmer than actual values. A Squall line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive right around lunchtime today, bringing some isolated downpours through the area. For the most part, we’ll remain warm with some scattered cloud cover through the day.

Headed into Saturday, a front moves through the area, dropping temperatures to about 80 degrees, although a chance for rain and storms will still persist in the afternoon. Sunday’s weather will be quite similar, with highs right around 80 degrees and a chance for rain and storms through the day. The moisture will stick around for the start of next week, so Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s as well as a chance for scattered rain and storms. The rest of the week holds similar patterns, as temperatures stay in the low 80s and a chance for scattered rainfall and storms persists on most afternoons.

Today: Temperatures fall slightly but we still have heat advisories through the day, with isolated storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue to trickle through as a cold front clears the area. Low: 69.

Saturday: A massive drop in temperatures with persistned pop-up showers as a new front moves in. High: 80.

Sunday: A massive drop in temperatures as a new front moves in. High: 79.

