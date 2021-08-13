Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory issued in Anmoore

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Burr Street, Chickerell Street, Virgil Street and Tiffany Terrace in the East View area of Anmoore.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break that has since been repaired.

Samples of the water have been sent to be tested to make sure it’s safe. The boil water advisory will stay in effect until those samples come back clean.

