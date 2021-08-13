East Fairmont hoping for better year with older, stronger team
After going 2-8 last season, the Bees are focused on improvement
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees are older now and they have seniors who want to lead the way.
After a 2-8 season in 2020, the players and staff want to improve heading into 2021.
The seniors have stepped up, leading the younger players in all the right ways.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.