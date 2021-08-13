Advertisement

East Fairmont hoping for better year with older, stronger team

After going 2-8 last season, the Bees are focused on improvement
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees are older now and they have seniors who want to lead the way.

After a 2-8 season in 2020, the players and staff want to improve heading into 2021.

The seniors have stepped up, leading the younger players in all the right ways.

