Everhart, Alderson Broaddus ready to take on 2021

Everhart joined program after 2019 season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Though he joined the program right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Travis Everhart has still learned a lot about football through the lack of games.

Everhart claims there is talent and intelligence on the 2021 roster, something that will benefit them in gameplay.

Though his teams have not yet won a game - the Battlers went 0-4 in the 2020 season played this past spring - he knows there is potential this year.

