Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Wow, another hot day out there!! I hope you were able to stay cool during the heat of the afternoon. We weren’t as bad in terms of the heat today as we were yesterday. The Heat Advisories today were only for Ritchie and Gilmer counties, and they will stay in effect till 8 pm tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are in the making for our area and they will be coming in from the southwest. They started moving into Gilmer County at around 2 pm today and should be across much of our area by 6 pm. Some of those thunderstorms could produce some gusty and damaging winds as well as hail. Much of the active weather should be out of here by 8 pm tonight. But another round of showers is expected to begin early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s showers will be associated with a weak front that is moving through. Showers will continue will about 4 pm tomorrow, but what you’ll notice with that frontal passage is the much milder air that will be coming in. Tomorrow’s highs will only be from the high 70′s to the lower 80′s for most of us. A well-deserved break from the heat we’ve just had to endure. Not a bad day Sunday, with more clouds, but less chance of showers and temperatures below average for this time of year. As we go into next week we’ll see plenty of scattered showers in the forecast and a slow warming trend through the week back to average temperatures.

Have a great weekend everyone!!

Tonight: Chance of showers toward morning: Low: 68

Saturday: Milder with showers: High 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers: High 82

Monday: Scattered storms: High 81

