New coach, new stadium, new year

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - After winning in the playoffs for the first time last year, Elkins wants to do it again.

New head coach Jimmy Hankins is excited for what is to come with this team, but knows with the loss of a large number of seniors last year, patience is key.

Elkins starts the season on Aug. 27 at Liberty.

