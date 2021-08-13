Advertisement

New Glenville State College Students Completing Orientation

Glenville State College Freshman Orientation Fall 2021
Glenville State College Freshman Orientation Fall 2021(Glenville State College)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GLENVILLE, WV (WDTV) - New Glenville State College students have been accommodating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen.

New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create connections, become familiar with policies at the college, connect with professionals across the campus, and become informed of services Glenville State College has to offer.

The orientation process began on Monday, August 9 with new students arriving and moving into campus housing. New Pioneer Orientation is part of the GSC 100 course. That course, also known as “The First-Year Experience,” is taken by all degree seeking students during their first semester at Glenville State College.

As part of New Pioneer Orientation, GSC traditionally welcomes new students to campus with a formal ceremony known as Convocation. The ceremony took place today, August 13 and will include welcome messages from faculty, staff, the College’s Board of Governors, and the Mayor of Glenville.

Fall 2021 semester classes begin Monday, August 16.

