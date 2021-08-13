Advertisement

Another man charged in connection to woman’s murder in Kingwood

Corey Cuppett
Corey Cuppett(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man is being charged in connection to a women’s death in Kingwood.

Police say Corey Cuppett, 42, admitted that he was in the residence at the time of Stephanie Weis’s murder on August 8th. Cuppett allegedly told police he knew she was dead before he left the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

5 News reported on Wednesday that David Anthony Wilhelm was arrested for second-degree murder for the shooting death of 30-year-old Stephanie Weis. While on scene, Wilhelm told officers that the victim died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cuppett is being charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

