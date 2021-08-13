Protest over new school mask mandate in Randolph County

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents, students, and even a few teachers held a protest in Randolph County on August 12.

The protest happened at George Ward Elementary School, in Mill Creek.

The protest started after they learned that the Randolph County Community Schools were ordering students to wear masks when they come back to school.

5 News asked a few protesters why they were at the event and why it was important.

Phillip Hudok, a school teacher in Randolph County, answered, “People love their children, that’s why they’re here. The masks are counterproductive. If anything, they hurt your health. Especially for these younger children.”

Caden Nelson, a student in Randolph County, was also at the event. When asked why he was there, he answered, “I think our freedom as American citizens, I think that’s the most important thing that we have. And it will always be the most important thing we have.”

5 News contacted the Randolph County Community School District for more information, but no response was received.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.