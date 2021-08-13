Advertisement

Protest over new school mask mandate in Randolph County

Protest over new school mask mandate in Randolph County
Protest over new school mask mandate in Randolph County(WDTV)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents, students, and even a few teachers held a protest in Randolph County on August 12.

The protest happened at George Ward Elementary School, in Mill Creek.

The protest started after they learned that the Randolph County Community Schools were ordering students to wear masks when they come back to school.

5 News asked a few protesters why they were at the event and why it was important.

Phillip Hudok, a school teacher in Randolph County, answered, “People love their children, that’s why they’re here. The masks are counterproductive. If anything, they hurt your health. Especially for these younger children.”

Caden Nelson, a student in Randolph County, was also at the event. When asked why he was there, he answered, “I think our freedom as American citizens, I think that’s the most important thing that we have. And it will always be the most important thing we have.”

5 News contacted the Randolph County Community School District for more information, but no response was received.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
Viatris discusses ownership transfer to WVU, could save jobs
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants
Elkins Police Department seizes 15 marijuana plants

Latest News

WVJC unveils mobile nursing lab
West Virginia Junior College unveils mobile nursing lab
WVJC unveils mobile nursing lab
WVJC Unveils Mobile Nursing Lab
Senior Spotlight: Julia Griffith
Senior Spotlight: Julia Griffith
Medical Marijuana
Office of Medical Cannabis to host sign up event in Morgantown