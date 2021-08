West Milford, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire was reported at 12:38 pm this evening on Peninsula Park Avenue, in West Milford.

Anmoore Fire , Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort and West Milford Fire Departments were on the scene putting out the fire.

Officials say there are no known injuries at this time.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

