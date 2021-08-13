Advertisement

Students, parents and teachers protest Randolph County Schools mask mandate

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents, students, and even a few teachers held a protest in Randolph County Thursday evening to push back on masks being required in the classroom this fall.

During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the board decided that all Randolph County Schools students PreK-12 and all staff will wear masks in school and on school buses for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Protests started at George Ward Elementary School in Mill Creek around 6 p.m. 5 News asked some of the protesters why they felt they need to push back against the new mandate.

“People love their children, that’s why they’re here,” said Phillip Hucok, a teacher. “The masks are counterproductive. If anything, they hurt your health. Especially for these younger children.”

“I think our freedom as American citizens, I think that’s the most important thing that we have. And it will always be the most important thing we have,” said student Caden Nelson.

Randolph County Schools says this decision was made in collaboration with the Elkins-Randolph Health Department. The school district’s administration and health department employees will meet regularly to discuss masks and other mitigation strategies, with the ability to change these as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in our community changes.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 W.Va. | Delta cases increase, 6 counties in red on alert map
David A. Wilhelm
Police: Woman murdered in Preston County, man arrested
Man fatally injured in Randolph County mining accident
18-year-old Harrison County man facing child pornography charge
Gregory Smouse of Tunnelton
Preston County man facing charges after Molotov cocktail thrown at car

Latest News

People protesting Randolph County Schools mask mandate
Protest about Randolph County Schools mask mandate
Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory issued in Anmoore
West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia leads nation in population drop
Mobile Home fire in West Milford