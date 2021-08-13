Advertisement

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is coming

43th annual Italian Heritage Festival events
43th annual Italian Heritage Festival events(The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Facebook)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 43rd annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is coming soon! The festival will be held at Jackson Square in Clarksburg, WV from September 3-5th.

Some pre-festival events are also happening. On September 1 there will be a golf tournament and an Elimination Dinner at Bridgeport County Club. On September 2 there will also be a Honorees Award Ceremony at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

On Friday, September 3 the festival will kick off with coronation at noon then free entertainment from Michela Musolino and Rosa Tatuata at 4:35 p.m. John Angotti will also perform at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule starts the Grand Feature Parade at 10 a.m. The route starts at Pike Street and goes to 2nd Street. Following the parade, Michela Musolino and Rosa Tatuata will perform at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a cultural event with Italian-American authors at the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library from 1-3 p.m. The event will end with Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the BeeGees at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, The day will start with outdoor mass at 10 a.m. John Lloyd Young will perform at 3:20 p.m. and the festival will conclude at 6 p.m.

Italian Heritage Festival events
Italian Heritage Festival events(West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Facebook page)

