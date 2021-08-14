Advertisement

Alleta Mae Toothman Kucish

By Production
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Alleta Mae Toothman Kucish, 95, of Fairmont, WV, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the care of Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. Alleta was born in Morgantown on April 30, 1926 to the late David and Audie Eddy Toothman. She was happily married to her late husband Mike Kucish until his passing in 1985. Together they shared 5 children. Alleta loved feeding people, cooking and baking, gardening, and creating memories with her friends and family. She loved making quilts for her great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Alleta is joined in heaven by her three sisters Maxine Statler, Martha Glasscock, Mary Jane Merriman, and her brother Harry. She is survived by her children, John Michael Kucish and wife Mary Francis, Robert Kucish and wife Nedra, David Kucish and wife Delaina, Kevin Kucish and wife Rachel, all of Fairmont, and Mary Catherine Harrison and husband David of Murrells Inlet, SC. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St. Fairmont, WV 26554, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with Alleta’s family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

