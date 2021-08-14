Advertisement

Camping World holds grand opening in Fairmont

By Joseph Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Camping World held a grand opening on Friday, August 13.

The RV and camping retailer opened its doors at White Hall Boulevard during the afternoon.

According to staff, they offered. a variety of inventory, as well as refreshments for shoppers.

5 News also asked staff what the business provided to the community.

Allison Nichols, the general manager of Camping World in Fairmont, said, “Camping World is the largest RV retailer in the nation. We’ll be able to access more than 160 locations of inventory, so we’ll be able to provide. Any unit that anyone’s looking for, we should be able to have access to.”

People could find out more about the business by visiting their website or by visiting the on-site location. The grand opening was to last until Sunday, August 15, at 5 PM.

