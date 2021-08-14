Clay-Battelle hoping to return to playoffs in 2021

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - After the chaos of 2020, the Cee-Bees are looking forward to just locking in and playing the game.

Clay-Battelle finished 4-4 after a season of all kinds of difficulties... and did not make the playoffs.

This year, they want to make it to the postseason, maybe even to the state championship.

The Cee-Bees take on Federal Hocking (Ohio) on Aug. 27

