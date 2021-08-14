Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was a cloudy day, but at least we saw highs “only” in the low-80s, compared to the low-90s for the past few days. We also did see a few pop-up showers throughout the day, although most areas stayed dry. The cooler temperatures and clouds are from a cold front pushing into the area. Tonight, we might see a few showers move into NCWV, but we shouldn’t expect much rain. Barring that, and some patchy fog, it’s going to be a quiet night, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the warm mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today, with highs in the low-80s and partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms take place in the afternoon and evening, so some areas could see downpours at times. Most areas won’t receive much rain, however, less than 0.25 inches at most. Overall, tomorrow will be a cloudy end to the weekend, with some rain at times. Monday afternoon will also be another day of partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms comes during the afternoon and evening hours. So expect some more rain for the start of the workweek. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the seasonable low-80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, so we’ll see filtered sunshine at times. Weak disturbances, combined with moisture and warm temperatures, will result in scattered showers and storms throughout the week, especially in the afternoon. So you’ll want to keep an umbrella with you and to take it slow on those roads at times, throughout the week. In short, temperatures will be much cooler throughout this week compared to last week, with more rain showers and summer storms in the area.

Tonight: A few showers push in during the overnight hours, but most areas won’t see much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with some patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s. Winds will be light and coming from the north. We could also see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, so while not everyone sees rain, other areas will see downpours at times. Most areas won’t see much rain, less than 0.25 inches. High: 80.

Monday: A few more scattered showers and storms push in throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Barring the rain, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s. High: 81.

Tuesday: More moisture from the south results in another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we could see some more heavy downpours at times. So don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella at times. Barring that, temperatures will be in the low-80s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 80.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.