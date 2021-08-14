Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | August 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a hot day, with highs in the upper-80s. We also saw a few afternoon thunderstorms. These storms and warm temperatures come ahead of a cold front, which will push in tonight. During the overnight hours, we might see a few light showers in the area, but we shouldn’t expect much rain. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with patchy fog possible. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be a classic summer night. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with highs in the seasonable low-80s. Rain chances will be low, so we should be dry. Skies will be partly sunny. Sunday afternoon will also be a good time to go outside, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies. We might see a few isolated showers in the late-evening hours, but barring that, Sunday will be a quiet day. Overall, the weekend should be nice and quiet, so go enjoy the nice weather. Heading into next week, temperatures will stay in the seasonable low-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the week, so expect filtered sunshine at times. Weak disturbances will also roll in, bringing scattered summer showers and storms. Being summer showers, some could produce heavy downpours, so while not everyone sees rain, don’t be surprised if you have to plan for some at times. In short, the next few days will offer relief from the heat and rain, before more rain comes back next week.

Tonight: A few isolated showers are possible tonight, but we shouldn’t expect much rain. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog in a few areas. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper-60s. Low: 70

Tomorrow: A chance for isolated showers in the morning. After that, however, the afternoon will be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. Winds will be light, and in general, expect an uneventful day. High: 81.

Sunday: Barring an isolated shower or two in the late-evening hours, we’ll stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, with partly sunny skies. Overall, an uneventful end to the weekend. High: 80.

Monday: A better chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, due to warmer temperatures and weak disturbances, so some areas will see rain. Otherwise, expect a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the low-80s. High: 81.

