Joyce “Jackie” Lynn Bennett, 70, of Lost Creek, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 12, 2021. She passed surrounded by loving family at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born in Buckhannon on March 1, 1951, a daughter of the late Nelson Lester Wasmer and Rhea Vonda Haddix Wasmer. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by one brother, Phillip Barbe; one sister, Demaris “Dee” Suan; and her beloved German Shepherd companion, Sophie.

As an early Christmas present, Jackie married her best friend and the love of her life, Donald “Don” Hayes Bennett on December 10, 1975. Together they shared over 45 wonderful years of marriage and Don will miss her dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Jackie’s great sense of humor are her husband, Donald “Don” Bennett of Lost Creek; five children: Julie Schutte and Brent Bennett and wife, Mary, both of Erie, PA, Douglas Bennett of Lost Creek, WV, Jennifer Merker and husband, August, Sykesville, MD, and Lisa Bennett of Beckley, WV; eight grandchildren: Anthony, Zach, Nick, Ethan, Ryan, Bethany, Ainsley, and Ian; four siblings: Janet Kirk of Akron, OH, Coy Barbe and wife, Linda, of Diana, WV, Doris “Jill” Bentley and husband, Ron, of Buckhannon, WV, and Christopher Wasmer of Gordonsville, TN; one brother-in-law, Edsel Suan of Armagosa, NV; several nieces and nephews; and one aunt, Shirley Gower and husband, Robert, of Ellamore.

Jackie graduated from Pickens High School in 1969. She then obtained her LPN License through a hospital nursing program at Davis Memorial Hospital. Following the completion of the LPN program, Jackie attended and graduated from Davis & Elkins College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She spent 43 years as a Registered Nurse with Davis Memorial and West Virginia University medical systems. Jackie enjoyed cooking for her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She especially loved spending time with grandchildren and taking walks. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling, and had a special place in her heart for animals. Jackie was a member of the Lost Creek United Methodist Church and lived her life by the word of God. Her goal was to lift others up and if you knew her, she could make you smile.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Saundra Boley & Reverend Shari Stilgenbauer officiating. Interment will follow at the Pickens Cemetery.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Joyce “Jackie” Lynn Bennett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.