Martin up for the challenge in first year as WVWC head coach

In period of transition prior to start of 2021 season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With the transition to any new leader comes change among the staff, but Wesleyan head coach Dwayne Martin is trying to keep things rolling.

Building the program to have strong retention is a goal for the program, which starts in retaining the coaching staff.

West Virginia Wesleyan kicks off the 2021 season on Sept. 2 at Drake.

