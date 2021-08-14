Martin up for the challenge in first year as WVWC head coach
In period of transition prior to start of 2021 season
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With the transition to any new leader comes change among the staff, but Wesleyan head coach Dwayne Martin is trying to keep things rolling.
Building the program to have strong retention is a goal for the program, which starts in retaining the coaching staff.
West Virginia Wesleyan kicks off the 2021 season on Sept. 2 at Drake.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.