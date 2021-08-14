Mary Ann Murray, 76, of Weston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice.

She was born in Carlisle, PA, on March 14, 1945, the only daughter of the late Maynard Wilmont Sweger and Anna Mary Ott Sweger. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Sweger; one brother-in-law, John Murray; two nephews: Timothy Sweger and Brian Sheely; and father and mother-in-law: James B. and Mary M. Murray.

On March 26, 1971, Mary said “I Do” to James Edward “Ed” Murray. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their two children for over 50 years. Ed loved Mary beyond words and will miss her dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Mary are her husband, Ed Murray of Weston; two children: Mindy Hall and husband, TJ, and Jimmy Murray and wife, Lisa, both of Weston; five grandchildren: Brett Murray and companion, Kiersten Pletcher, Tyler Murray and companion, Olivia Decker, Kaylin Pasquale and companion, Dakota Stout, Dalton Davis and companion, Abby Woofter, and Madison Hall; two brothers: Ben Sweger and wife, Opal, of Richmond, KY, and Bill Sweger and wife, Nancy, of Mechanicsburg, PA; two sisters-in-law: Roberta Kimble and husband, Jim, of Raleigh, NC, and Eileen Harper of Parkersburg, WV; fourteen nieces and nephews: Randy Sheely and wife, Cheryl, Randy Sweger and wife, Donna, Bill Sweger and wife, Tammie, Mark Sheely, Shawn Sheely, Jaime Campbell and companion, Shawn, Kelly Dickerson, BJ Sweger and wife, Grace, Paul Sweger, John Sweger, Tracy Bryce, Cindy Murphy, Leeann Murray, and Michael Murray; six special life-long friends: Donna Erb, Mary Taylor, Mickey Snyder, Judy Nichols, Becky Starcher, and Joan Melton; and family-of-her-heart: Claire and Dylan Dever, and Marcy Moose.

Mary was born and raised in Carlisle, PA, where her parents owned a restaurant called “Ann’s”. As a young adult, she worked at Ann’s for a few years. Mary attended the Salvation Army Church with her parents and became a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church when she moved to Weston. She spent over 20 years employed at the Kroger in Weston where she worked in the deli. Mary’s love of food carried over to her home life as well. She treasured her Sunday gatherings where she prepared delicious food (like baked steak) and created memories with her family. Mary loved all her family, and lived for her grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, with rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2021 with Rev. Msgr. Jeremiah F. McSweeney and Rev. Father Douglas A. Ondeck as con-celebrants. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Church Cemetery in Loveberry.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Ann Murray. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

