North Central Regional Jail without water

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia jail has been without running water for more than a day now.

North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood is currently having to use other methods to provide water to inmates and staff.

A spokesperson for West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided the following statement Saturday evening:

“The facility is waiting on the local Public Service District to restore service after damage to one or more of its lines. In the meantime, the facility is issuing bottled water to inmates and a water truck is supplying the kitchen. Facility staff are working to distribute water from the truck to maintain sanitation and hygiene. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has sent additional staff to assist.”

Several families who have inmates inside the facility have contacted WSAZ about the conditions.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.