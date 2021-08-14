Mr. Ray E. Blake Jr., 96, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on December 6, 1924 to Ray E. Blake Sr. and Marie Yost Blake, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lita Joy (Bennett) Blake in 2011. Ray is survived by a son, Ray E. “Cuz” Blake, III of Bridgeport, a daughter, Lee Ann Blake of Miami Beach, FL, a granddaughter Allison Lee Blake, a grandson Ray “Edward” Blake, IV and his wife Vlora, and two great-granddaughters, Ella Joy and Lily Grace Blake, all of Bridgeport. He is also survived by special friends, Major Joel Sandy, Becky and Rod Conrad, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Blake was a 50 year plus member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church. At the time of his death, he owned and operated Blake Enterprises in Bridgeport and Joyland Farms in Harrison and Taylor Counties. As the founder of Blake Construction Company, Mr. Blake built 450 homes in the local area. He owned and operated the Canteen Restaurant in Clarksburg for 46 years, and pursued various other businesses and partnerships. During World War II, Major Blake served as a fighter pilot instructor in the US Army-Air Corps for 3 years followed by 19 years in the US Army Reserves. Mr. Blake had been an ardent supporter of WVU sports since 1964. He supported and donated personal artifacts from his military service to the Corsicana Aviation Heritage Foundation Museum which memorializes the aviation cadets of World War II. Memorial donations may be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Fund, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV. Private graveside services will be held at the Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend C. Dale Waters officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made to www.fordfuneralhomes.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.