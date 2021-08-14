Advertisement

WVU assistant Martin gives Morgantown youth fun summer day

Barbecue for kids at Shack Neighborhood House
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For WVU men’s basketball assistant coach Erik Martin, it’s more than just getting things done on the court.

Martin aspires to make an impact in the community himself and encourages his athletes to do the same.

Friday’s barbecue benefitted the children at the Shack Neighborhood House, a non-profit agency based in Morgantown.

Martin partnered with Charlie Heard at Heard’s Best BBBQ Ever to cater the event.

