Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was similar to yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. We also saw rain showers during the afternoon, which were from a weak front lifting back into WV. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog possible. We’ll likely see a few showers push into the area, but we don’t expect much rain. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will also be a gray start to the week, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. We’ll also see more scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours, as the weak front, with some moisture from a tropical system - Fred - in the south, moves into WV. Since they’re scattered, most areas don’t see much rain, less than 0.5 inches in most areas. Still, heavy downpours are possible with these summer storms, so you’ll want an umbrella and to take it easy when driving at times. Tuesday will be similar, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms throughout the day, so expect some more heavy rain at times. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the low-80s, before we jump into the mid-80s towards the end of the workweek. Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. Weak disturbances, plus moisture from the south and warm temperatures, will result in scattered showers and storms throughout the next few days. That means while not everyone sees rain, some areas will see plenty of precipitation, which could cause a few problems. As with any summer storm, you’ll want to take an umbrella and take it easy on those roads at times. In short, this week will be cooler and more gray than last week, with partly cloudy skies and opportunities for rain showers and storms.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with patchy fog possible in some areas. A few showers might roll into WV, but we don’t expect much rain. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Another gray afternoon expected, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Winds will be light. We’ll see more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could bring heavy downpours. Since they’re scattered, however, not everyone sees much rain. High: 80.

Tuesday: Another gray afternoon, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s at most. We’ll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, during the afternoon and evening, so expect some more rain at times. High: 80.

Wednesday: Another chance for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours, so expect some more wet, soggy commutes. Barring that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s. High: 80.

