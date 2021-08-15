Advertisement

Neal Brown emphasizes urgency with Maryland three weeks out

Mountaineers scrimmage exposes team’s strengths and weaknesses
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football held their first scrimmage of the year earlier today at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Coach Neal Brown emphasized the urgency that needs to come from the team heading into their season opener at Maryland - they have to get better right now, tackle better right now, communicate better right now.

The Mountaineers will hold out on making final decisions on who will be playing in their first game until they begin their Maryland prep during the last week of August.

The team is looking to see how much better they can get before the start of the season, and as Neal Brown put it, the good news is... they have three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Cuppett
Another man charged in connection to woman’s murder in Kingwood
COVID-19 W.Va. | Delta cases increase, 6 counties in red on alert map
West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia lost higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state
43th annual Italian Heritage Festival events
The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is coming
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
North Central Regional Jail without water

Latest News

Doddridge County football
Brotherhood driving the Bulldogs into 2021 season
Clay-Battelle football
Clay-Battelle hoping to return to playoffs in 2021
Erik Martin
WVU assistant Martin gives Morgantown youth fun summer day
West Virginia Wesleyan football
Martin up for the challenge in first year as WVWC head coach