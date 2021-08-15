Neal Brown emphasizes urgency with Maryland three weeks out

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football held their first scrimmage of the year earlier today at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Coach Neal Brown emphasized the urgency that needs to come from the team heading into their season opener at Maryland - they have to get better right now, tackle better right now, communicate better right now.

The Mountaineers will hold out on making final decisions on who will be playing in their first game until they begin their Maryland prep during the last week of August.

The team is looking to see how much better they can get before the start of the season, and as Neal Brown put it, the good news is... they have three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.