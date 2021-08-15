Advertisement

One injured in structure fire in Grafton

(KCRG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was injured in a structure fire in Grafton this afternoon.

According to Taylor County 911 Center officials, the injured person took themselves to the hospital for treatment.

The structure fire happened on Shelby Run Road in Grafton. The call about the fire came in at 2:46 p.m. Sunday afternoon, 911 officials say.

The fire is under control. No one is investigating.

