Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents are pushing back against a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

Parents, grandparents, and students were gathered outside the Preston County courthouse in Kingwood, calling for a mask mandate to be reversed.

Saturday’s protest is in response to a mask mandate announced Wednesday for all students and staff in Preston County schools.

The mandate will take effect at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

The schools superintendent Stephen Wotring says this decision was made after a recommendation from the local health department.

Wotring says he hopes the mandate will only last a couple weeks , but the parents at the protest don’t want a mandate at all.

Some say that their children and them as parents should have a choice.

“We don’t think it’s safe to wear a mask 8 + hours a day in school especially the ones that suffer from medical issues so we’re taking a stand today to change their minds because we’re pissed off and tired of it,” said parent of two Whitney Johnston.

Johnston is asking the superintendent for more options for children in the schools.

Latest News

