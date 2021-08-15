MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A ride in honor of the fallen heroes was held Saturday afternoon.

The frosted mug is where it all started for bikers, bros & bo.

Riders completed registration and started their ride around morgantown.

The nonprofit works to continuously honor our nation’s heroes by supporting local veterans and their families.

Private First Class Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper was killed in action in Afghanistan.

His dad Steve Harper tells 5 News his son was not only a hero to him, but a hero to a nation.

He says this ride is a way to keep his sons memory alive.

“...and when i see all these people show up...it humbles me...it excites me,” said Steve Harper.

To find out more and donate, click here.

