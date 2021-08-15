Advertisement

A ride in honor of the fallen heroes

Andrew Martin "Bo" Harper was killed in action in Afghanistan.
Andrew Martin "Bo" Harper was killed in action in Afghanistan.(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A ride in honor of the fallen heroes was held Saturday afternoon.

The frosted mug is where it all started for bikers, bros & bo.

Riders completed registration and started their ride around morgantown.

The nonprofit works to continuously honor our nation’s heroes by supporting local veterans and their families.

Private First Class Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper was killed in action in Afghanistan.

His dad Steve Harper tells 5 News his son was not only a hero to him, but a hero to a nation.

He says this ride is a way to keep his sons memory alive.

“...and when i see all these people show up...it humbles me...it excites me,” said Steve Harper.

To find out more and donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Cuppett
Another man charged in connection to woman’s murder in Kingwood
COVID-19 W.Va. | Delta cases increase, 6 counties in red on alert map
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
Mask Mandate Protest
Students, parents and teachers protest Randolph County Schools mask mandate
43th annual Italian Heritage Festival events
The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is coming

Latest News

A ride in honor of the fallen heroes.
A ride in honor of the fallen heroes
Mask-mandate protest in Preston County.
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
North Central Regional Jail without water
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
West Virginia sued over transgender birth certificate policy