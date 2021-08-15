Ritchie County football preparing to reach new heights again this year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County football team is preparing to go somewhere they have never gone - the state title game. Last year the Rebels would have accomplished that feat if the game was not cancelled due to Covid-19.

With only losing five seniors last fall, this is one, if not the biggest Ritchie County football team head coach Rick Haught has ever seen.

The team went 10-2 on the season last year; they will rely on their teamwork and willingness to work harder than ever before to help them reach their full potential this season.

Ritchie County kicks off their season at home against Tyler Consolidated on Aug. 27.

