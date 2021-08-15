Tucker County football is full of passion, dedication and heart this year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football looks to improve on last year’s 1-6 season with their increased dedication and heart this year.

The team returns almost all of the starting line and a young quarterback in Ethan Rosenau, who has huge potential to grow. In general, the amount of game play even the young guys have already gotten will play to Tucker County’s advantage this fall.

The Mountain Lions will open their season on Aug. 27 at Pocahontas County.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.