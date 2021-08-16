Catherine (Kay) Virginia Harman (née Jaco) age 82, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and other complications.

Kay was born on June 5, 1939 in Pruntytown, WV to William Howard Jaco, Sr and Catherine Virginia (White) Jaco. Kay grew up in Grafton, WV where she participated in numerous school activities and clubs. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1957. Kay went on to earn her certification as a Medical Lab Technician in 1958 from St Mary’s School in Clarksburg, WV. Kay married the love of her life, Charles (Kent) Harman on June 10, 1961 and was thrilled when they celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.

Kay was employed at Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, WV, the VA Hospital in Clarksburg, WV and Grafton City Hospital as a Medical Lab Technician throughout her career. Kay enjoyed working as a MLT, however, she valued her career as a “stay at home mom” above all else. Kay loved to read and continue to learn about subjects that interested her. She valued education and having the ability to take courses at WVU over the years. She challenged herself and was determined to have a college degree before any of her children and was proud to have earned her Bachelor of Arts in Library Sciences and History from WVU in 1987. Kay was very proud to be from Grafton, WV and remained very active in many clubs, organizations, and her daughters’ activities over the years. She served as president of the Grafton Women’s Club, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, a member of the Grafton Housing Authority, and a member of the Anna Jarvis PTA. She was very active over the years in the Church of the Good Shepherd, serving on many committees, helping with Vacation Bible School, and was a key member in helping to organize the pre-school at the church. Kay loved to stay in touch with all of her friends and was very active in the Grafton High School Alumni Association for many years.

Kay was a dedicated mother and grandmother who embraced every moment that she had with her family. Her nine grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved to watch them participate in their activities and brag about them. Kay cared deeply not only for her immediate and extended family but also for her numerous friends. She never hesitated to help someone in need or give support to anyone that needed to know that someone loved them. She welcomed others with open arms to visit her home for a few hours or stay for a few months.

Kay is survived by her husband, Kent; Brother, Dr. William H Jaco, Jr (Linda); Brother-in-law, Don Harman; daughters, Kristi McClain, Kara Rigg (Bob), and Kami Harman; Honorary daughter, Paty Garcia Gutierrez; Grandchildren, Lauren Rigg (Andrew Kovarik), Chad Rigg (Kristina Stepanovic), Madison Rigg, Mykah Isner, Shane McClain, Alexandra Rigg, Zavary Isner, Kambria Isner, and Levi Isner as well as her many cousins, nieces and nephews .

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00a.m. until the funeral on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Randall Murphy and Rev. Matthew Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at the Bluemont Cemetery in Grafton.

Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Kay’s name to one of the following organizations or the organization of your choice:

Parkinson’s Foundation

St Jude Hospital

Salvation Army (Please specify: USS-PMC-Grafton Corps)

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.