Clarksburg army veteran continues service through waves

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Chestnut and West Pike Street, you’ll find a man waving with a patriotic hat.

Army Veteran Charles “Bub” hardman explains that people began taking notice after awhile.

“I come up here for the people especially the kids, I love the kids,” said Hardman.

Kids saw the “U.S. Army veteran” license plate hanging off of his motorized wheelchair.

“He served for our country and he helped us and I’d like to return the favor by giving him some cucumbers because he really really likes them,” said Bentley.

Bub says he doesn’t expect anything out of what he does.

“I turn money down all the time...I can get along without it so I don’t need that but...I do need the cucumbers...I do need them,” said Hardman.

The 75-year-old veteran described the urge to leave his apartment started his effort to continue his service through his smiles and waves.

“...and when they tell me that I made their day they get something out of it or it made them happy oh that makes me feel good but not for myself as much as for them because they get something out of it that’s what the deal is...Really.”

As Bub mans his post every evening, rain or shine, more people took notice.

“The mayor stopped here one day and he told me who he was and he said I want you to come to the meeting on Thursday,” said Hardman continued.

That’s when mayor James Marino presented him with the key to the city.

“I just started waving at the people and they started waving back.”

Bub says he’ll continue to make waves for the community.

